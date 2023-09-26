Inal Ardzinba: We don’t Expect Massive Influx of Refugees from Karabakh

On September 25, Inal Ardzinba, the chief diplomat of occupied Abkhazia, addressed the issue of receiving Armenian refugees who have fled from Nagorno-Karabakh and the repercussions of the developments there for the rest of the Caucasus region.

Ardzinba said that “the situation is developing rapidly” and noted that as a results of “capitulation” the status of Nagorno-Karabakh “has been cancelled”. He emphasized that “the international system is in a state of fracture” and stressed the need to respond to these developments. He stated: “Of course, it may not have a direct impact, but to say the least, it contributes to the growth of tension in the region, in the Transcaucasus. We don’t want something like this to happen here”.

Commenting on the potential influx of refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh to Abkhazia Ardzinba said: “We have specific elements within our visa policy concerning Armenian citizens. Although we anticipate some refugees to primarily head to the Republic of Armenia itself, given our historical ties and the substantial Armenian diaspora in Abkhazia, the possibility exists. However, we have deliberated on this matter and we believe that this will not be a mass phenomenon, undoubtedly it will not be a mass phenomenon. We will try somehow to balance this situation as much as possible.”

When addressing Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan’s actions, Ardzinba noted: “In essence, he recognized Azerbaijan’s state sovereignty over this territory, which contradicts certain legal acts of Armenia itself and the corresponding decree. Consequently, the situation is unquestionably complex.”

