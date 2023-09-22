UNM Sakrebulo Member Beaten, Other Three UNM Members Detained

Irakli Edzgveradze, a member of the Tbilisi Sakrebulo (City Council) from the United National Movement, was attacked this evening. He was beaten near his home in the Gldani district as he was returning from the Council meeting. Edzgveradze relates the incident to the altercation with Kote Zarnadze of the Georgian Dream party during the Council session earlier today. According to him, a group of members of the national football team were involved in the beating.

The incident was followed by a confrontation between UNM members and police in the Gldani district, after which police detained UNM members Nika Melia, Bacho Dolidze and Zviad Kuprava.

More to follow..

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)