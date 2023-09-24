Six Charged with Violence against Tbilisi Sakrebulo Deputy

The Georgian Prosecutor’s Office has charged six people with gang violence against Irakli Edzgveradze, a deputy for the United National Movement in the Tbilisi Saskrebulo (City Council). According to the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, it will apply to the court within the legal deadline to extend the defendants’ preventive detention.

Law enforcement officials arrested the defendants on 23 September. They are charged with subsections “b” and “c” of the first part of Article 126 (violence committed in a group and against two or more persons) of the Penal Code, which carries a sentence of up to two years’ imprisonment.

“The investigation of the criminal case in the Ministry of Internal Affairs is continuing in order to identify other persons involved in the aforementioned attack”, – said the Prosecutor’s Office.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)