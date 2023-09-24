Detained UNM Members Released, Trial Postponed

The trial of United National Movement members Nika Melia, Bacho Dilidze and Zviad Kuprava, who were arrested during the incident in Gldani, has been postponed until 23 October at 12:00. The detainees were released from the courtroom.

Irakli Edzgveradze, a deputy from the United National Movement in the Tbilisi City Council, was attacked in Gldani, near his home on September 22. According to him, more than 30 people physically attacked him.

Following the attack on Edzgveradze, the situation on the ground became tense. During the confrontation between the United National Movement members and the law enforcement officers, the police arrested three UNM members Nika Melia, Zviad Kuprava and Bacho Dolidze.

Ministry of Interior has claimed that they, as well as other participants in the confrontation with police prevented the law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties, resisted them and verbally and physically assaulted them. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police officers sustained various injuries as a result of the confrontation. The police arrested three people under the Code of Administrative Offences. Administrative proceedings were also initiated against those who obstructed and resisted law enforcement officers in the performance of their duties.

The investigation into the attack on the police officers during the performance of their duties is being conducted under Article 353 Prima of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)