Speaker Papuashvili Meets Hungarian Counterpart

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, László Kövér, on September 18, the Parliament of Georgia reported.

According to the Parliament press release, the counterparts highlighted the “intact Georgia-Hungary strategic partnership” as well as the importance of the Hungarian speaker’s visit against the current intricate geopolitical landscape.

The Parliament’s report stated that Speaker Papuashvili, among other topics, briefed the colleague on Georgia’s implementation of the 12 EU recommendations and the nation’s active role in contributing to international security through its participation in NATO and EU missions.

On his part, Speaker Kövér “gave a positive assessment of the recent progress of Georgia, including in the economic development context,” the Parliament reported, adding that “according to him [László Kövér], Georgia deserves membership of the European family indeed, which is reinforced by the Christian values and culture of Georgia as a key factor unifying the European countries.”

Speaker Shalva Papuashvili thanked the Hungarian counterpart for supporting the territorial integrity and European future of Georgia. The sides have also discussed deepening of ties between the two parliaments.

