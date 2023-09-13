Parliament Rejects Petition to Ban Direct Flights and Visa Free Regime with Russia

The Georgian Parliament rejected to consider a petition signed by 6,084 citizens demanding a ban on direct flights between Russia and Georgia and the introduction of a visa regime for Russian citizens. The issue was discussed procedurally by the Parliament’s Sectoral Committee on Economy and Economic Policy.

“The state’s position is that it will not impose sanctions on Russia, because these sanctions are aimed first and foremost at damaging the economy of our country and will affect the citizens of our country. … That is why the committee considers it inappropriate to study the petition and consider it in depth,” said the Committee’s Chairman, Davit Songhulashvili, before putting the issue to a vote.

He did not give the authors of the petition the opportunity to express their opinion at the committee hearing.

Two members of the opposition voted in favor of considering the petition, while four members of the majority voted against.

The petition was submitted to the Georgian Parliament on May 15, five days after the Russian President announced his decision to abolish the visa regime and flight ban with Georgia. The petitioners opposed direct flights between Russia and Georgia against the background of Russia’s continued occupation of 20% of Georgia, its aggressive actions against Ukraine, including bombing by Russia of Ukrainian cities and killing of its citizens, Russia’s increasing international isolation, and the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Russia’s president, as well as the Georgian nation’s support for Ukraine and the sacrifice of Georgian fighters for Ukraine’s freedom.

