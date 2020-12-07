OSCE Chairs Reiterate Support for Georgia’s Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

Foreign Ministers of Slovakia, Albania, Sweden, Poland and North Macedonia, representing the previous, current and future Chairs of OSCE, released a joint statement following the 27th Ministerial Council, expressing concern over the “continuing deterioration of the human rights situation in the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

In the statement, dated December 5, five Foreign Ministers, Ivan Korčok of Slovakia, Edi Rama of Albania, Ann Linde of Sweden, Zbigniew Rau of Poland and Nikola Dimitrov of North Macedonia reiterated support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia “within its internationally recognized borders.”

“We express our unwavering support for the Geneva International Discussions (GID) in facilitating a peaceful resolution of this conflict; the GID remains the key international platform in this regard,” the Ministers asserted, adding that OSCE is ready to continue leading the format along with the EU and the UN.

27th OSCE Ministerial Council was held on December 3-4, initially scheduled to take place in Tirana, Albania, it was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Also Read: