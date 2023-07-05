OSCE Urges Immediate Russian Withdrawal from Occupied Georgian Regions

On July 4, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, during its 30th annual meeting, adopted the Vancouver Declaration, which calls for “the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian military forces from the occupied Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia in line with the European Union-mediated ceasefire agreement of 12 August 2008”. It emphasizes the need for peaceful resolution of the conflict, respecting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

The declaration also expresses deep concern over the Russian Federation’s formal occupation of Georgian territory and condemns the deterioration of the humanitarian and human rights situation in Georgia’s regions of Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia under Russian occupation. It highlights violations of fundamental freedoms, discrimination against ethnic Georgians, and the destruction and alteration of Georgian cultural heritage monuments as a result of the Russian Federation’s occupation and “Russification” policy.

Furthermore, the Declaration calls for the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes. It emphasizes the need for constructive engagement from all parties in the Geneva International Discussions and stresses the importance of implementing the decisions made by the European Court of Human Rights in January 2021 and the International Criminal Court.

