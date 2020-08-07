OSCE PA Leaders Call for Restoration of Georgia’s Territorial Integrity

On the 12th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008, senior OSCE Parliamentary Assembly officials condemned the ongoing deterioration of the security, human rights and the humanitarian situation in the occupied territories of Georgia and reaffirmed full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

Congressman Richard Hudson (the U.S.), Costel Neculai Dunava (MP, Romania), and Laurynas Kasciunas (MP, Lithuania), the Chair, Vice-Chair and Rapporteur of the OSCE PA’s General Committee on Political Affairs and Security, issued the following statement on August 7:

“We recognize the necessity of ending the Russian Federation’s occupation and peacefully restoring respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders. We once again underline the importance of reconciliation and confidence-building between the communities divided by war and the occupation line.”

They have urged Russia to “reverse its illegal decision on the recognition of the so-called independence of the occupied territories of Georgia.”

The lawmakers noted with deep concern that “the aftermath of the conflict still affects health and lives of the conflict-affected population, in particular during the challenging time of the global COVID-19 pandemic.”

The PA leaders also expressed their “deep concern” that the EU Monitoring Mission, the only international monitoring mechanism in Georgia since the closure of the OSCE and UN missions, is “continuously being denied access to the occupied regions.”

They have welcomed the resumption of Ergneti Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting after 11 months-long pause and expressed hope the Geneva International Discussion, stalled amid COVID-19 pandemic, to resume as soon as possible.

