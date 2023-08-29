US Ambassador Kelly Degnan Bids Farewell to Georgians

US Ambassador Kelly Degnan, whose term as an Ambassador ends this summer, has expressed her affection for Georgia’s culture, nature and people in her farewell letter to Georgian citizens. In the letter, published in Georgian, she writes that during her time in Georgia she has learned that Georgians, like Americans, have fought for the unity and strength of their country. She stresses that Georgians throughout the centuries, have preserved their freedom, faith and values, which define Georgian identity. The Ambassador emphasizes that these are values that Americans share with Georgians: the pursuit of freedom, independence, creativity, compassion, and perseverance.

She writes that she’s been inspired by the determination of so many Georgians she’s met, “which has enabled the country’s impressive progress and transformation over the past 30 years”. She also credits this determination with the revival of the principles in which Georgia is rooted today, as it was a century ago: equality, justice, democracy. These are the same principles, she stressed, that the US seeks to uphold. And that’s why the US stands with Georgia and supports Georgia’s European future to achieve greater stability, security and prosperity.

“Strength is in Unity” – this is truly the most appropriate motto for both Georgia and America!” –writes the Ambassador. Kelly Degnan notes: “By strengthening democratic institutions to protect against volatility, by providing a ray of hope and optimism, by moving unwaveringly towards Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic destiny – I stand in awe of all that the Georgian people have done and will do in the future because of your boundless love for your country and your perseverance to help Georgia achieve the bright, democratic future that Georgians seek and deserve.”

“As I say goodbye to the many, many Georgians who have opened their doors and their hearts to me, my heart is full of gratitude and great respect. Although I’m leaving, I’m taking with me a lot of love and friendship from my dear friends from all over Georgia. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the United States Ambassador to this beautiful country,”- the Ambassador writes concluding her letter with a quote from a poem by Ilia Chavchavadze.

