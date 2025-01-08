Blinken: Democratic Backsliding in Georgia Deeply Concerning

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Georgia was one of the issues he discussed with his French counterpart adding that the democratic backsliding in Georgia is “deeply concerning”.

Speaking at a joint press-conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, he added: “And not just democratic backsliding, but a retreat away from the aspirations of the overwhelming majority of the Georgian people, the aspiration to build a future that is closer and closer to Europe.”

Anthony Blinken said: “So having seen that backsliding, having seen a government that’s acting in contravention of the clear will of the people it purports to represent, having seen an election that raised many questions, having seen repressive actions taken by the government about people who are trying to speak freely and openly we, as well as our partners, have taken action. We sanctioned the leader of the Georgian Dream party Ivanishvili as well other members of the government, we suspended American assistance to the Georgian government.”

U.S. Secretary of State recalled that “acting together with almost all of our partners in the OSCE, including France, we invoked the Vienna mechanism through the OSCE to also make clear that the steps that have been taken, including legislation, that profoundly squeezes the space for freedom of expression and freedom of action by the civil society- that has to change.”

He stressed that there is “a clear unity of purpose when it comes to the United states, France and many other countries faced with the very unfortunate actions of the government of Georgia.”

Also Read: