Gakharia Points to Ivanishvili as GD Pushes U.S. Interference Line Over His 2021 Resignation

Former Prime Minister under Georgian Dream Giorgi Gakharia, said police raid of the UNM headquarters on February 23, 2021 to arrest a UNM opposition leader, Nika Melia, was the decision of GD patron Bidzina Ivanishvili, made behind Gakharia’s back. Meanwhile, opposition TV channel Formula TV on Tuesday published internal WhatsApp messages allegedly from the GD political council, dated Feb. 17–18, 2021—the day of Gakharia’s resignation—which appear to support his claims.

Testifying before the GD parliamentary commission investigating alleged crimes committed by the UNM the day earlier, Gakharia pointed to the behind-the-scenes interference of Ivanishvili in the decision-making, which he said made it impossible for him to remain in the ruling party.

Gakharia Calls Ivanishvili Meddling

The ruling party’s temporary parliamentary investigative commission questioned Gakharia on April 14 on several matters, including his resignation, which came amid the planned arrest of United National Movement leader Nika Melia.

At the time, Gakharia was serving as Prime Minister and opposed the move to arrest Melia at the UNM headquarters. He reminded commission members—many of whom, ironically, were also on the GD political council—that they had initially supported his stance but quickly changed positions. Gakharia attributed their reversal to direct intervention by Ivanishvili.

Following the hearing, Formula TV published chat messages allegedly showing Gakharia warning his colleagues against the storming of the opposition headquarters.

“The police have no experience conducting such operations in a closed building, which significantly increases the risks,” Gakharia allegedly wrote the night before his resignation according to Formula TV-obtained leaks. “There will likely be many cases of excessive use of force by police. We all understand very well that in such circumstances, the conduct of a special operation in the headquarters of the opposition party will not be assessed as a proportionate action, which will be followed by an extremely harsh international reaction.”

He continued: “There is a high probability that the operation will fail and it will be impossible to remove Melia without harming others inside the building. If the operation fails, Melia will become a hero and the opposition will gain political ground. There is absolutely no need to arrest him today or tomorrow.”

The alleged chat leaks show then-Cabinet members, including Tea Tsulukiani and Sozar Subari—now commission members— agreeing with Gakharia. In a possibly joking remark, Tsulukiani suggested the Justice Ministry could give the UNM office the status of a penitentiary.

But by the morning of Feb. 18, just hours before Gakharia’s resignation, their positions changed. This shift is not reflected in the leaked messages.

Gakharia told the commission, “To control the process, I don’t know if it was specifically with you or with someone else, but [Bidzina] Ivanishvili intervened and completely took over this process and started to manage it.” He described Ivanishvili as the “invisible hand” who, according to Gakharia, pressured members of the GD’s political council to turn against him.

Gakharia resigned on February 18, 2021 citing disagreement with his party colleagues over the detention of Nika Melia as the reason for his resignation, without going into details, however.

GD Speaker Strikes Again

In an apparent attempt to dispel Gakharia’s allegations regarding Ivanishvili, GD Parliament Chair Shalva Papuashvili wrote on social media on April 15: “When he [Giorgi Gakharia] talks about the “invisible man,” everyone saw today who was truly trying to meddle – behind the scenes – in Georgian politics, the judiciary, and our public life in general. That was exposed both by us and by the new U.S. administration.” He also shared the screenshot of a U.S. Embassy statement from Feb. 18, 2021, which he emphasized was released just half an hour before Gakharia announced his resignation.

“On February 18, at 10:01 a.m., just as the workday began, the former U.S. ambassador urged the [Georgian] government to engage in dialogue with a criminal [Nika Melia] and to refrain from arresting him,” Papuashvili wrote. “27 minutes after that statement, at 10:28 a.m., Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation,” he added.

The U.S. Embassy’s statement at the time read: “The current dangerous situation following the Melia ruling stems from decades-long problems with the electoral system and the judicial system. It is imperative the authorities and opposition exercise maximum restraint this morning. The way to address the important issues at stake is through peaceful negotiation. We urge all involved to remain calm and avoid violence.”

Kelly Degnan, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia from 2020 to 2023, has been particularly targeted by the ruling Georgian Dream party and its staged opposition People’s Power movement.

GD Commission Allegations of Foreign Influence

Papuashvili’s reaction follows the GD parliament investigative commission’s suggestion on April 14 that Gakharia may have been influenced by foreign diplomats, particularly then-U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan.

“Did you happen to meet a foreigner, a diplomat [before your resignation briefing], who made you decide to go against your team and your position?” commission chair Tea Tsulukiani asked, US involvement in Gakharia’s decision.

Gakharia acknowledged meeting with the Ambassador Degnan and other diplomats at the time, and confirmed that Melia’s possible arrest was among the topics discussed. But he denied that anyone pressured him.

“Who brought you into the opposition and forced you to confront Georgian Dream?” Tsulukiani pressed.

Gakharia replied that it was not a foreign diplomat who influenced him, but Bidzina Ivanishvili, who was not formally in politics at the time.

