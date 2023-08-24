Foreign Minister of Belgium Visits Georgia

On 23 August, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions of the Kingdom of Belgium, Hadja Lahbib, who is on an official visit to Georgia, met her counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting focused on the close cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries. The ministers discussed the ongoing developments in the region and the challenges posed by the war in Ukraine.

According to MFA, FM Lahbib reaffirmed Belgium’s firm support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the country’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

FM Darchiashvili shared information about Georgia’s progress in implementing the conditions for EU candidacy. Both emphasized the importance of Belgium, holder of the upcoming EU presidency, supporting Georgia’s EU integration. The two ministers also emphasized the importance of a consolidated position to keep Georgia on the international agenda.

FM Lahbib visited the Tskhinvali occupation line and expressed Belgium’s support for Georgia’s territorial integrity while emphasizing the importance of a negotiated solution in line with international law. As she tweeted: “Belgium supports Georgia’s territorial integrity. A negotiated solution, in accordance with international law, is paramount.”

In Georgia 🇬🇪, visiting the administrative line that separates the breakaway territories Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Belgium supports Georgia's territorial integrity. A negotiated solution, in accordance with international law, is paramount. pic.twitter.com/hVGjXjRpl7 — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) August 23, 2023

On August 23, FM Lahbib met Georgia’s Public Defender, Levan Ioseliani, and discussed human rights challenges, occupied territories, minority rights, and freedom of expression. According to the Public Defender’s Office, their contribution to implementing the twelve conditions for EU membership was also touched upon.

