200 Georgian Filmmakers Boycott the National Film Center

More than 200 people working in cinema – directors, actors, scriptwriters, cameramen, film studios, etc. – signed a statement boycotting the Georgian National Film Center. This came after the Minister of Culture, Tea Tsulukiani, controversially reorganized the Center and appointed her loyal cadre to direct it.

“As a sign of protest, we will no longer participate in the competitions and projects announced by the seized film center; we refuse to be members of the competition commissions because we do not want to become a formal participant in the process that leads to the destruction of modern Georgian cinema, culture, and science,” – reads the statement.

Since the first days of the protest, the cinematographers have been demanding a change in the procedure for appointing the director of the film center.

“We believe that the director of the cinema center should be elected only through a transparent and public process by professionals of the field and not be appointed by a unilateral decision of the minister. Only under the conditions of a democratically elected leader will the Film Center be able to ensure the freedom of speech, expression, and creativity of Georgian filmmakers,” they stated.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)