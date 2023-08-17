PM Garibashvili Meets Israel PM Netanyahu

On August 17, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as part of his visit to Israel. The meeting was held in both face-to-face and extended formats.

According to the press release of the Administration of the Government of Georgia, the parties discussed the main directions of cooperation between Georgia and Israel in various fields and the prospects of further deepening of the existing cooperation.

The Prime Ministers also discussed economic cooperation. According to the press release, “[Georgia’s] Prime Minister noted that trade and economic relations between the countries are growing dynamically, and next year negotiations on a free trade agreement will begin, which will bring the partnership between the countries to a qualitatively new stage”.

Furthermore, at the meeting the parties emphasized the positive dynamics of cooperation in the field of tourism, as well as the prospects of defining new approaches and new areas of future cooperation within the framework of the Joint Economic Commission. According to the release, the parties discussed the current security environment and global challenges as well.

Delighted to meet w/@netanyahu during official visit to🇮🇱. Discussed a wide range of matters on bilateral agenda. As we launch FTA talks next year, our economic, defense & security ties continue to strengthen. Grateful for 🇮🇱's support to 🇬🇪’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/PjGWWZgf4t — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) August 17, 2023

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)