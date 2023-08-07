Georgia’s International Partners React to the Anniversary of the Russia-Georgia 2008 War

Below are international statements on the 15th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008:

President of the European Council, Charles Michel: “It’s been 15 years since Russia’s invasion of Georgia. 15 years later, the EU’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty remains steadfast. We stand with the courageous people of Georgia who have chosen a pro-EU and pro-NATO path”.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić: “On the 15th anniversary of the August 2008 armed conflict between Georgia and Russia, the Council of Europe reaffirms its unequivocal support for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognised borders. It firmly rejects Russia’s recognition of the Georgian regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, as well as its military presence in the region, in blatant violation of fundamental principles and norms of international law”.

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi: “15 years! In Aug 2008 Abkhazia and South Ossetia/Tskhinvali regions were occupied. Ever since Georgia lives under the threat of heavy Russian military presence in the occupied regions. We stand by the independency and territorial integrity of Georgia and call upon Russia to meet its international obligations”.

Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas: “15 years ago today, Russia started its aggression against Georgia. 20% of Georgian territory remains occupied. Atrocities and violation of international law continue. We must end Russia’s cycle of aggression. Estonia continues to support Georgia’s territorial integrity”.

President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda: “Lithuania condemns Russia’s occupation of Georgia’s territory 15 years ago. We have always supported Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today, Ukraine is defending its freedom from the same aggressor. We call on Russia to withdraw its forces from territories of Georgia and Ukraine”.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė: “15 years ago Russia invaded Georgia and got away with it. Ever more brutal acts of Russian aggression followed. Lithuania’s support to Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is unwavering. So is our certitude that the only way towards secure Europe is through Ukraine’s victory and a tribunal for the aggressors”.

Foreign Minister of Finland, Elina Valtonen: “On the 15th anniversary of the conflict between Russia and Georgia, I reaffirm Finland’s strong support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. We call on Russia to respect international law and fulfill its commitments under the 2008 ceasefire agreement”.

Foreign Ministry of Estonia: “Today marks the 15th anniversary of Russia’s illegal aggression against Georgia. Estonia strongly condemns the Russian occupation of 20% of Georgia’s territory and ongoing military build-up at its border-lines. We continue to support Georgia’s territorial integrity and Euro-Atlantic integration”.

Foreign Ministry of Latvia: “Latvia condemns Russia’s blatant violation of international law by attacking Georgia 15 years ago. We strongly support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and its path to Euro-Atlantic integration”.

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine: “15 years ago Russia invaded Georgia. Georgian regions, Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, remain occupied by Russian troops. Ukraine stands with Georgian people and reiterates its support for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within internationally recognized borders”.

Foreign Ministry of Romania: “15 years since Russian military invasion in Georgia stand as a tragic reminder of the long history of Russia’s aggressive behavior in our Eastern Neighborhood. As a Strategic Partner, Romania continues to firmly support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Foreign Ministry of Belgium: “On the 15th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia conflict, Belgium reiterates its firm support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Belgium remains committed to backing the Geneva International Discussions and all efforts for conflict resolution in Georgia”.

Foreign Ministry of Croatia: “On the 15th anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Georgia, Croatia reiterates its support to Georgia sovereignty and territorial integrity. Croatia actively contributes to security in Georgia through participation in EUMM, and calls for constructive engagement and a peaceful resolution”.

Foreign Ministry of Austria: “Today marks the 15th anniversary of the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia. Austria reiterates its condemnation of Russia’s continued illegal military presence and expresses its full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia”.

Foreign Ministry of Slovenia: “On the 15th anniversary of Russia’s aggression against Georgia, we reiterate our support to sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia. We call upon Russia to fulfil its international obligations”.

Foreign Ministry of Denmark: “15 years ago Russian troops invaded Georgia marking new phase of aggression against neighbouring countries. Denmark condemns Russia’s illegal military presence in the Georgian territories Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia. We firmly support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

U.S. Mission to OSCE: “15 years ago Russia invaded Georgia. For decades, the citizens of Georgia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia live under Russian occupation and many have been displaced and persecuted. Russia’s 2008 attack is a somber reminder of those who continue to suffer in the wake of Russia’s invasions of Georgia and Ukraine”.

Embassy of the United States in Georgia: “Today, the 15th anniversary of the Russian invasion of Georgia is twice as heavy. We will honor the memory of the dead and remember the heroes whose names give strength to the Georgian people. Today, the flag of the United States will fly at half-staff in mourning for the victims of the Shovi tragedy”.

German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer: “On anniversary of Russia-Georgia War: We commemorate the victims. Germany supports Georgia’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity in its international recognized borders. Unilateral recognition of Georgian regions of Abkhazia and South is unacceptable. Urge Russia to meet its legal obligations”.

