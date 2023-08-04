Georgia Joins US-led UN Communique and EU Statement on the Use of Food as a Weapon

Georgia is one of the United Nations Organization member states that, in a show of solidarity and commitment, signed a joint communiqué led by the United States pledging to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war. 91 signatory states pledged to commit to take action to end the use of food as a weapon of war and the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare.

The US has taken over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council with a stated focus on issues such as food security and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Georgia also joined the EU statement on the issue calling on the Russian Federation to stop using food as a weapon, re-join the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and cease illegally blocking Ukrainian seaports.

Georgia has been criticized lately for a downward trend in alignment with European Union Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP) statements, as required by the EU-Georgia Association Agreement. Alignment has fallen from an already low 44% last year to just 31% in May this year, the lowest among the associated trio and EU candidate countries.

