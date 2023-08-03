SJC Reports Low Approval Rate for Georgian Citizenship for Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Residents

On August 3, the non-governmental organization Social Justice Center (SJC) reported that only half of the applications for Georgian citizenship from the population of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region have been approved.

Based on the data from the Public Service Development Agency, SJC notes that during the last 4 years, 240 people from these regions have officially applied for Georgian citizenship. Out of these, only 57% (138 people) were granted citizenship. The remaining applications break down as follows: 46 were not satisfied, 55 remained unconsidered, and proceedings on 1 were suspended.

The Service Development Agency received the most applications in 2021 (120), out of which only 65 were approved.

The organization highlights that the low rate of satisfaction of citizenship applications negatively impacts the general interest and motivation of the population in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region to obtain Georgian citizenship.

In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war and the sanctions imposed on Russia, SJC emphasizes that Georgian citizenship serves as an important alternative for the population in these regions. The organization urges the Georgian authorities to consider the interests and rights of people living in conflict regions and to eliminate bureaucratic and political barriers preventing them from obtaining Georgian citizenship.

