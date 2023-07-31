Georgian Civil Society Organizations Express Concern Over Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

On July 28, Georgian civil society organizations issued a statement on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The statement expressed the concern of Georgian civil society about the escalation of tensions resulting from the total blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan.

The statement reads: “We, the civil society organizations of Georgia, extend our solidarity to all those affected by the conflict”. The organizations emphasize the profound and irreversible hardships endured by the civilian population over 30 years of unresolved conflicts, including loss of lives, compromised health, daily insecurity, and an uncertain future.

“As advocates for peace and human rights,” they stress the urgent need to safeguard and support the well-being of civilians. They believe it’s crucial for the conflicting parties and international community to prioritize humanitarian concerns and the protection of human rights during negotiations and are convinced that safeguarding conflict-affected people is essential for building confidence and normalizing relations between the parties.

The statement highlights that in the current geopolitical crisis, all three South Caucasus countries share a common interest of establishing peaceful coexistence and creating precedents of trust, mutual assistance, and cooperation, which aims to ensure the peace, development, and prosperity of all the people in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.

The civil society representatives conclude that all sides must show restraint and avoid actions that may escalate the situation or further complicate negotiations in the fragile conditions. “It is crucial to safeguard the dignity, rights, and security of those impacted by the conflicts,” – notes the statement and adds that the Azerbaijani authorities hold a specific responsibility in ensuring the safety and rights of the Armenian population in Nagorno-Karabakh, as their actions will significantly influence inter-ethnic relations and the overall peace in the South Caucasus region.

Signatory organizations: Social Justice Center; Caucasian House; Human Rights Center; Center for Peace and Civil Development (CPCD); Democracy Research Institute (DRI); Civil Council on Defense and Security.

Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The statement highlights the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where 120,000 people have been living in severe socio-economic and humanitarian crisis for nearly seven months. Their movement has been restricted, leading to total isolation. The International Committee of the Red Cross, previously instrumental in providing aid, expressed its inability to do so despite several attempts. Furthermore, Russian peacekeepers have stopped supplying essential supplies like food and medicine for about a month.

The organizations emphasize that a severe shortage of food, medical supplies, and essential goods in Nagorno-Karabakh, is leading to an increase in health problems among women and children. Elderly, disabled individuals, and chronically ill people have limited access to health services. Women face complex challenges both legally and from a humanitarian perspective. The statement further notes that around 27,000 students are unable to attend school due to limited heating and electricity, and some 1,100 people, including 270 children, are unable to return home due to movement restrictions.

On December 28, 2022, Armenia filed a request with the International Court of Justice for temporary measures to address the freedom of movement restrictions in the Lachin Corridor. In response, on February 22, 2023, the Court ordered Azerbaijan to ensure the unimpeded movement of both cargo and people within the corridor. The Court’s decision was based on the need to protect the rights of the ethnic Armenian population under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), including freedom of movement and protection from discrimination. The European Court of Human Rights also issued a judgement on December 22, 2022, requiring Azerbaijan to take necessary measures for individuals with limited access to essential services, including healthcare facilities. On July 26, 2023, the European Union described the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as critical.

