Sokhumi, Tskhinvali Slam Azerbaijan for Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation

Moscow-backed foreign ministries of Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions accused Azerbaijan of launching a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and urged the international community to undertake necessary measures for the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In a statement of September 27, the foreign ministry in Sokhumi noted that “Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh [Nagorno-Karabakh] were subjected to massive artillery shelling and airstrikes from the armed forces of Azerbaijan.”

The kremlin-backed foreign ministry of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, on its part, on September 27 expressed concerns about “full-scale military actions waged by Azerbaijan with the use of heavy equipment, artillery and aviation.”

Georgia’s Kremlin-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, and Nagorno-Karabakh are recognizing each other and maintain diplomatic ties. Abkhazia and Tskhinvali regions, recognized by Russia and a handful of client-states of Moscow, are regarded by Tbilisi and most of the international community as part of Georgia, while no state has so far recognized Nagorno-Karabakh, that Baku regards as the territory of Azerbaijan.

