Tribune| Region reshaped: Nagorno-Karabakh is at a critical juncture

Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh continue, as Azerbaijan’s military push is reaching a decisive strategic point – the corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia. It is likely, that Azerbaijan will continue to capture the five provinces mentioned in “Madrid Principles” of settlement. The Kremlin cares little for Armenia or for the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. Neither is it concerned by Azerbaijan per se and even less so – in its territorial integrity. The Kremlin’s key interest is to maintain and, if possible, increase its grip on South Caucasus by controlling the neuralgic flashpoints of the local politics, among which Nagorno-Karabakh is one of the key ones.

Author: Eka Akobia is the Dean of the Caucasus School of Governance, she directed the Department for Asia and Africa at Georgian MFA in 2012-2016

Dominant hypothesis: pax-Russica reloaded

Despite the challenge from Ankara, Russia still has a dominant position in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and has sufficient levers to maintain its dominance. To do so, Russia will aim to counteract the attempts of Azerbaijan to cut Armenia off from Nagorno-Karabakh. The closer the Azerbaijani troops will get to Lachin and/or Lachin and Qubadli corridor, the more active – and perhaps more muscular – Russia’s response would be.

But Moscow will not prevent Azerbaijan from gaining control over the five provinces foreseen to be transferred to its jurisdiction by the Madrid Principles. If the Kremlin manages to re-freeze the conflict with this new reality on the ground, it will regain some of its lost footing in the region and will tie both Azerbaijan and Armenia closer to its orbit. Moreover, it would emerge as the key actor in the new – most likely complex and protracted – international diplomatic process over the future of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Moscow is set to gain from this. Its leverage with Armenia was weakened when Nicol Pashinyan emerged as Armenia’s leader on the wave of a popular, pro-democratic process – the type that President Putin loathes, but was forced to live with. By letting Azerbaijan take by force something that it was promised diplomatically – in 1999, in 2007, and finally in 2011, when the updated Madrid Principles were agreed upon – the Kremlin can lay claim on Baku’s gratitude and put President Pashinyan down a peg. This will serve as a stark warning to others on Russia’s periphery, who might consider toying with democracy. In brief, Russia will keep substantive leverage over both Baku and Yerevan, updated for the new balance of power.

As a positive side-effect, Russia will also play the role of the most effective regional power working – for once – in favor of multilateral international order.Moscow would argue, that it is not imposing democracy but is allowing the actors to establish order, based on their capabilities and preferences – something that Russian diplomats have been referring to as the “Theory of Russia-led stability” in private. The western powers are unlikely to protest. Firstly, because they have more serious and pressing problems closer to home. And secondly, the new reality would be the one that was diplomatically already agreed upon in 2011.

Reverse possibility: Kremlin loses control

There is nothing pre-determined in international affairs, especially in times of transition and conflict. So, we must entertain an opposite scenario: Russia proves incapable of preventing Azerbaijan from cutting Nagorno-Karabakh off from Armenia and chooses not to engage in a military confrontation. If that happens, Russia starts to play a losing hand.

Whatever the impact of that dramatic development is in Yerevan, Russia will lose the hearts and minds of Armenians. Just like it lost the hearts and minds of Georgians, drop by drop, while inciting and supporting separatist forces in 1992-94, in 2004, 2007 and, finally by invading directly in 2008. Being allied to the Kremlin will become the anathema in Armenia, as it now is in Georgia. Especially, since the West is likely to extend the helping hand to the Armenians to continue democratic development and profound reforms. A brief instability triggred by naionalist backlash is possible in a transitional period, however, but in the long run the Armenians are likely to build the future that they want, not the future they had to live with in exchange for Russian security guarantees.

Moreover, even though the diplomatic efforts would continue, the Kremlin would have lost its credibility and leverage also with Azerbaijan, Turkey, and beyond, in the wider neighborhood, by failing to shore up an ally.

It is inconceivable for Russia to willingly entertain such a scenario – no realignment in Syria agreed with Turkey, that some analysts suggest could be the token of exchange is worth losing strategic footing in the immediate neighborhood. That would also mean, that Sergey Lavrov’s Foreign Ministry lost the grip and that Russia’s foreign policy has been sub-contracted to the oligarchic and business interests linked to the oil industry. There have, so far, been no indications of that.

What shall Georgia do?

In any scenario Georgia has two pressing national security concerns.

First, it needs to step up and implement a much more forward-leaning, active civic integration policy targeting ethnic minorities – especially its ethnic Armenian and Azeri citizens – to ensure civic peace in its changing environment.

Secondly, given the nature of the ongoing military confrontation, all of Georgia’s diplomatic efforts shall be directed at acquiring an effective air defense shield. That won’t be an easy task: not only because such systems are expensive, but also because the deployment of a comprehensive air-defense umbrella, akin to Israel’s “iron dome”, has strategic implications, even while being defensive in nature.

There are two important considerations. While Turkey and Azerbaijan have been Georgia’s natural strategic partners in the region, it is not in Georgia’s interests to link its future security to any single regional player. Security self-reliance is the most accurate response, closely aligned to cooperation with the Nato and the European Union, to strategic dialogue with the United States and the UK. The western-leaning policy must remain Georgia’s priority as it is seeking security when the region’s power balance shifts.

And finally, nothing can be done without proactive and professional foreign policy. Passive neutrality and the “magical thinking” won’t work. The regional security infrastructure is undergoing dramatic stress. These problems are real and are here to stay. So, Georgia’s diplomatic and strategic community must work together, around the clock to push Georgia’s interests through – inch by inch, at every international and bilateral forum, sometimes in fields that seem unrelated to strategy.

This is not the time to lower the morale of civil service – as witnessed lately by the unfounded arrest of civil servants in the “Cartographers’ case”. Weakening Georgia’s institutional resilience – that is the objective of the hybrid warfare that Russia has been pursuing for years. It shall not be allowed to succeed.

