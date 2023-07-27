Georgian Citizen Seeks Medical Aid After Amygdaleza Clashes

As a result of the clashes at the Amygdaleza detention center in Athens, Greece, a Georgian citizen is seeking medical help for health problems caused by the tear gas used by the Greek police to control the situation.

One of the Georgian emigrants at the camp told Mtavari TV that there is a Georgian woman with health issues, but they are unable to get her medical help or take her to the hospital due to the difficult situation. The Georgian Embassy representative was expected to arrive in the morning to assess the health and living conditions of the emigrants, but no one came or contacted them, even after being informed by journalists.

In response to the incident, the Georgian Embassy in Greece issued a subsequent statement, stating that the acting consul promptly established communication with the Georgian citizen experiencing health issues and the camp administration. Communication on July 26 confirmed the woman’s well-being, and the Embassy offered assistance for her safe return to Georgia. However, she declined the offer as she had sought asylum in Greece.

The unrest in the Amygdaleza camp began at 2 am on July 26, according to the Embassy. Since receiving the information, they have been in constant contact with the Georgian citizens in the camp and the Amygdaleza administration. By around 3am, the situation had calmed down and it was confirmed that all Georgian citizens were safe. Only those affected by tear gas were taken to hospital, and none of them were Georgians.

The Georgian Embassy in the Hellenic Republic reiterates its active engagement with the Georgian citizens residing in the illegal accommodation camp of Amygdaleza in Athens, as well as with the camp administration and the Greek law enforcement authorities. The Embassy has assured its citizens of its support in facilitating their return to Georgia.

According to Greek media, the riots at the detention center started after the death of a 26-year-old Indian national. Police said the young man lost consciousness at around 10pm and was pronounced dead by the ambulance team that arrived at the camp. The migrants attributed his death to delayed medical care and responded by setting fire to mattresses, chairs and boxes. As a result, 10 people were arrested.

Αυτήν τη στιγμή στην #Αμυγδαλέζα

Άρρωστος κρατούμενος πέθανε επειδή δεν του χορηγήθηκε φαρμακευτική περίθαλψη



Το ελληνικό κράτος δολοφονεί#antireport pic.twitter.com/UDEQ8DoHjK — Community of Squatted Prosfygika (@Prosfygika) July 25, 2023

