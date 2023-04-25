Stranded Georgians Evacuated from Sudan to Egypt

According to Alexander Khvtisiashvili, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Georgian citizens stranded in the Sudanese in Khartoum were safely evacuated to Egypt on April 25. They are expected to return to Georgia in the coming days.

Khvtisiashvili stated that the stranded Georgian citizens are currently in the neutral zone on the border of Sudan and Egypt. They are expected to leave Sudan and be transported to Georgia from Cairo. Khvtisiashvili stated, “With the involvement of our embassies, our partners, and companies, the evacuation was successfully carried out, and not a single [Georgian] citizen remains in Sudan,” – he noted.

Representatives of the two Georgian air carriers, GeoSky and MyWay confirmed that the Georgian citizens – most of whom were the employees of these companies – were taken into care by the Georgian Ambassador in Cairo and are expected to arrive in Georgia by the end of this week.

In the meantime, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released information stating that the Main Intelligence Directorate, in coordination with the Office of the President of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, successfully evacuated 87 Ukrainian citizens, along with citizens of Peru and Georgia, bringing the total number of people rescued to 138. The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet commented on Ukraine’s involvement in the evacuation process.

The conflict in Sudan began on April 16, stemming from a power struggle within the military leadership. The army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has been carrying out airstrikes against the paramilitary Rapid Reaction Force, resulting in more than 1,100 deaths. There have been bombings in Khartoum, damaging infrastructure, including a UN humanitarian air service plane. Foreign citizens are advised to stay at home by diplomatic missions in Sudan.