Germany Allocates 5 Million Euros to Aid Ukrainian Refugees in Georgia

The German Foreign Ministry has allocated five million euros to the Arbeiter-Samariter-Bund (ASB) over the next 18 months to help Ukrainian refugees in Georgia who have been affected by the ongoing Russia -Ukraine war.

The project was officially announced on 18 July during a press conference at which the German Ambassador to Georgia, Peter Fischer, handed over a symbolic check to Clemens von Hymendal, Director of ASB Georgia.

The main goal of the initiative is to improve the living conditions of Ukrainian refugees in Georgia and to meet their needs. ASB Georgia will implement the project in cooperation with its partner organizations, “Unite Together” and “Union of Samaritans of Georgia.”

At the press conference, it was noted that there are currently 25-26 thousand Ukrainian refugees residing in Georgia, and that one of the main challenges for them is unemployment and economic difficulties. The aid package includes, financial support for 7,200 people for various purposes, psychological support for 2,000 people and winter financial assistance for 3,000 people, etc.

