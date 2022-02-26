Georgia to Allocate GEL 1 Mln for Ukraine Humanitarian Aid

Georgia will allocate GEL 1 million (USD 315 thousand) from its reserve fund to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, the Government said today.

The Georgian Government stated the Ministry of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs will purchase pharmaceutical and medical products for the victims of the war with the funds.

It reported that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has already signed the relevant order.

The development comes as the Georgian PM faces public outcry over controversial remarks about Ukraine and the clear-cut rejection of joining international sanctions against Russia.

Russia’s full-scale invasion against Ukraine began on February 24 after President Vladimir Putin announced what he called a “special military operation.” Earlier on February 21, Moscow recognized its proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk in breach of Minsk agreements.

Prior to that, Russia pushed military build-up in and around Ukraine for months, demanding from NATO to reject the 2008 Bucharest pledge on accepting Ukraine and Georgia, and from the U.S. not to establish military bases in former Soviet Republics.

The Alliance and U.S. condemned Russia’s attempt to reestablish “spheres of influence,” and responded separately to Moscow on January 26, reiterating NATO’s open door policy. They have offered, however, multiple other areas for cooperation.

On February 17, Russia responded, slamming U.S. for not providing constructive responses. “Russia will be forced to respond, including by implementing measures of a military and technical nature,” Moscow threatened.

