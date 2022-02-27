Georgia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Georgia has sent 80 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Embassy of Ukraine in Tbilisi reported today.

“A true friend is someone helping you in these extremely difficult times, not only in word, but also in action,” the Ukrainian Embassy wrote on Facebook.

The Government of Georgia unveiled the decision to purchase humanitarian aid worth GEL 1 million (USD 315 thousand) yesterday.

According to the Government, the humanitarian cargo, sent to Ukraine via Warsaw, includes thousands of first-aid products, over 30 different kinds of medications, and oxygen concentrators.

The development came as the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili faces public outcry over his clear-cut rejection of joining international sanctions against Russia over aggression against Ukraine.

In the meantime, thousands of Georgians are protesting in Tbilisi and other cities across the country to condemn Russia’s armed attack on Ukraine.

