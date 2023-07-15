MIA Human Rights Department Employee Accuses the Ministry of “Discriminatory Treatment”

Goga Razmadze, an employee of the Human Rights Protection Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), accused the department’s leadership of discrimination in an open letter published on July 12. Razmadze, who has worked as a policeman since the age of 20, claimed that after exhausting all avenues for justice within the Ministry, he felt compelled to make his concerns public.

In the letter, Razmadze highlighted changes in the department’s work following the appointment of Deputy Minister Alexandre Darakhvelidze as its curator. He noted a downgrade in the department’s status and diminished human rights monitoring capabilities, along with increased censorship of employees’, including that of their social media posts. According to Razmadze, he had voiced his concerns multiple times, which had resulted in restriction of his involvement in the department activities. Furthermore, he notes that an unplanned audit is being held at the MIA, which, in his opinion, has the aim of dismissing “unwanted” employees and further restricting the departments mandate.

Razmadze attempted to address the situation personally with the Deputy Minister but was unsuccessful, prompting him to express his opinions via email. As a result, he was summoned to the General Inspection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on July 11, where he claims he was interrogated in an insulting manner for several hours. Razmadze alleges psychological pressure was used to force him to write an explanation, threatening him with job loss if he refused.

Goga Razmadze in his post, appealed to the Special Investigation Service to open an investigation into the July 11 interrogation. He also noted that he had filed a complaint with the Public Defender regarding discriminatory treatment at the Ministry. Finally, he asked “all international and local organizations, foreign ambassadors, the media – to take an interest in this matter” and “not to allow the safety of him and his family members to be compromised.”

In response to Razmadze’s accusations, Deputy Minister Darakhvelidze called them “false” and “absurd”. He emphasized the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the Human Rights Protection Department based on recommendations from international organizations. Darakhvelidze stated that the ongoing audit aimed to assess the department’s current situation and identify areas for improvement. He also referred to the ministry’s code of ethics, urging staff to abide by it and to refrain from expressing hasty opinions on current affairs.

