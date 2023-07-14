One Arrested for Obstructing Journalists in Sagarejo

According to the court decision, on July 14, one person was arrested in Sagarejo for unlawful interference with the journalists’ professional activities and violence, reports the Special Investigation Service.

The employees of the Special Investigation Service arrested the defendant for committing the crime under the Articles 154 (Unlawful interference with the journalist’s professional activities) and 126 (violence) of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

As stated in the statement of the Special Investigation Service, as a result of the investigation conducted by them it was established that on July 6, 2023, the operator of “Formula”, Sulkhan Chkadua, was physically assaulted by the defendant while he was trying to shoot a reportage. At the same time, showing aggressive behavior, he did not allow “Rustavi 2” journalist Natia Tsilauri and “Mtavari Arkhi” journalist Ia Guliashvili to record the story.

The journalists were attacked on July 6, 2023, when supporters of “Georgian Dream” attacked Levan Khabeishvili, the leader of the “United National Movement” in Sagarejo, verbally insulting him and throwing stones at him.

