UNM Members Attacked by GD Supporters in Sagarejo

Tensions erupted in Sagarejo when United National Movement (UNM) leader Levan Khabeishvili, was meeting party members and pensioners.

UNM has reported that supporters of the ruling Georgian Dream party verbally and physically assaulted and stoned UNM members and journalists. Mtavari Arkhi, TV channel close to UNM, reported that some of the attackers were identified as local civil servants, including members of the Sakrebulo and the head of the property management service of Sagarejo City Hall.

In response to the incident, UNM Chairman Levan Khabeishvili said the attackers were security service officers, public servants, and “representatives of Irakli Kobakhidze and Bidzina Ivanishvili”, calling them “Putnist KGB agents.”

