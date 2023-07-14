U.S. Ambassador Engages Q&A with Georgian Citizens, Underscores Strong Partnership and Democratic Values

The U.S. Ambassador to Georgia, Kelly Degnan, held a Facebook live Q&A session with Georgian citizens where she emphasized the strong partnership between the United States and Georgia and spoke of US-Georgia relations, outlining three key priorities: enhancing Georgia’s security and defense capabilities against aggressive neighbors, fostering economic growth and prosperity for all Georgians, and supporting the development of democratic institutions.

Ambassador Degnan expressed confidence in a positive future between Georgia and the United States, emphasizing the US commitment to Georgia’s aspirations of joining the European Union (EU) and NATO. She stated: “We will continue to work for Georgia’s success because we believe in Georgia, we believe in the people of Georgia, and your dream to be part of the Euro-Atlantic family.” She also clarified that the United States does not have a vote in the European Union but strongly advocates for Georgia’s eventual EU membership, adding: “We need to see now, in the remaining months, the courage of Georgia’s political leaders to put aside their differences and unite this country around a European future.”

In response to questions about the attacks on the Girchi-More Freedom party youth camp, Ambassador Degnan said USAID supports training political parties to better connect with voters and understand their priorities, noting that the ruling Georgian Dream party benefit the most from these trainings. She emphasized: “So this is, for instance, helping parties develop a youth wing, or helping parties develop a women’s wing, or better understanding what are the priority issues of voters around Georgia. That’s what USAID is supporting through groups like IRI or NDI.”

Referring to recent attacks on dissident figures, Ambassador Degnan noted the negative consequences of living without freedom of expression and assembly, as seen in neighboring Russia. She praised the efforts of civil society, NGOs, political figures, and artists in Georgia to preserve freedom of expression and creativity, and reaffirmed the support of the United States for their work.

Regarding the possibility of a visa-free regime between the United States and Georgia, Ambassador Degnan explained: “There are only, as far as I understand, 38 visa-free regimes in the whole world. And that’s because 27 of those 38 are EU member states. So it’s actually not very common to have a visa-free regime.” She expressed enthusiasm for welcoming Georgians to the United States as tourists, students, and business visitors while maintaining the need for a secure and efficient process for entry. Ambassador Degnan expressed hope for a direct flight between the United States and Georgia, saying: “We are working very hard to get a direct flight from the United States. Anybody who’s traveled to the US knows how great it would be if we could do a direct flight.”

On the issue of sanctioning Georgian officials, Ambassador Degnan emphasized that sanctions are a powerful tool that the United States uses when there is credible information about corruption, abuse, or illegal activity. She cited the visa designations of four corrupt judges who impeded Georgia’s judicial independence and stressed the importance of an impartial judiciary, free and fair elections, and the protection of human rights to a healthy democracy. “If there’s enough credible information (regarding other officials), then we can take action if it stands in the way of something that is so fundamental to the Georgians achieving their desired goal of being part of the Euro-Atlantic family,” the Ambassador added.

Regarding judicial reforms, Ambassador Degnan acknowledged the progress made tin the frames of the four waves of reform but stressed the need for continued work, saying: “In my visits throughout Georgia, I’ve had the opportunity to meet with almost all of the regional courts. And what I see are many, many, many very professional, ethical judges who just want to do their job and apply the law according to the evidence presented and without outside interference from anybody. We were also trying to help Georgia weed out the pressure and the corruption that interferes with the administration of an impartial judiciary. That was the purpose of the visa designations against the four corrupt judges. And that was [done], again, as soon as there was sufficient credible information about their corruption.”

