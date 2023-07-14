MEPs Call on President, Parliament Speaker and PM to Transfer Saakashvili for Urgent Medical Treatment

A group of 44 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) has written a letter addressed to President Zurabishvili, Parliamentary Speaker Papuashvili, and Prime Minister Garibashvili urging to transfer former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to one of the European Union member states. The MEPs stressed the need for Saakashvili to receive the necessary and appropriate medical care.

MEPs express their “profound concern and dismay” after witnessing distressing visual evidence of Saakashvili’s rapidly deteriorating health during an online court hearing. They highlight the gravity of his condition, emphasizing the “potential dire consequences and the risk of losing a human life.”

The MEPs firmly believe that Saakashvili’s current medical arrangements fail to ensure or facilitate his prompt recovery, adding: “Therefore, it is of utmost importance that immediate measures are taken to urgently rectify this situation before it reaches a critical stage.”

Given the alarming decline in Saakashvili’s health, the signatories of the letter call upon the Georgian leadership to endorse a compassionate, morally just, and effective solution, which is “the transfer of the former President Saakashvili to one of the EU Member States, where he can receive the necessary and appropriate medical care.”

The MEPs assert that the European Union project is built on universal human values that uphold the dignity of every individual. They expect both the EU Member States and candidate countries to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to these shared European values, including the fundamental humanitarian principles of basic human compassion and the right of every individual to receive proper medical care.

“We trust that you will give this matter the utmost attention and take the necessary steps to ensure that Mr. Saakashvili’s health and well-being are safeguarded”- concludes the letter.

