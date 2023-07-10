TI-Georgia Publishes Study on Delayed Infrastructure Projects in Adjara, Calls on Anti-corruption Authorities to Investigate

Transparency International-Georgia studied the delayed large scale infrastructure projects in Georgia’s Adjara region, in particular the projects, the implementation of which had already started, but the completion dates of which, despite the introduction of numerous amendments in the agreements, are still unclear. The projects include: Batumi bypass road, the section of the Khulo-Goderdzi pass of the Khulo-Zarzma road, Batumi ice rink and swimming pool, gasification of highland Adjara, “Green City in Kobuleti”, logistics service centers in Adjara municipalities, the “City of Dreams” residential apartment complex and others.

The watchdog approached the budgetary institutions implementing the projects and requested public information. Three projects (construction of residential buildings in the so-called “City of Dreams”, gasification of the mountainous Ajara, “Green City in Kobuleti”) are being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Ajara, which has not yet provided the watchdog with the public information requested in February 2023. Other budgetary institutions – Department of Highways of Georgia, “Adjara Project Management Company” LLC and the Ministry of Agriculture of Adjara provided incomplete information, which the Transparency identifies as a recent problematic pattern.

The study found that the completion dates of the mentioned projects are still unknown, with the exception of the mountainous Adjara gasification project. According to the final version of the contract dated November 30, 2022, the construction works of the project should be completed by August 2, 2023.

As for the logistics service centers in Adjara, several such centers were built in 2020 with the aim of bringing together the produce by the farmers in the region in a single space. More than 2.5 mln GEL was spent on the construction and equipment, from the Adjara budget, in addition to the maintenance costs, but the centers did not work. The Adjara government announced a conditional auction in order to privatize the centers, on a condition that they would serve their original purpose for at least 10 years. The initial price was set at GEL 3.5 million, but no bidder showed interest. Transparency International concludes: “All of the above confirms that there was no demand for logistics services in the region and that the budget funds were spent in an untargeted and ineffective manner, without preliminary preparatory work. “ Transparency International – Georgia” calls on the government of Adjara and the Department of Roads of Georgia to take maximum measures to quickly complete the delayed projects. The watchdog also appeals to the anti-corruption agency of the State Security Service to investigate the legality of the feasibility of the construction of logistics service centers and the expenses incurred.

