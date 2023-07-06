Georgia Hosts Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie

The Parliament of Georgia is hosting the 48th session of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF). Meetings of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly, committees, networks of young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians began on July 4. The 48th session will be officially opened on July 7.

The international organization “La Francophonie” is an association of some 40 French-speaking countries. Georgia has been an observer to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie for 20 years and will be elected an associate member at this year’s session.

Meeting with the Prime Minister

The President of La Francophonie Parliamentary Assembly met with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili.

According to the press release of the Georgian government, “At the meeting, attention was paid to the existing cooperation between the Government of Georgia and the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie. During the conversation, the importance of relations in the field of culture and education was emphasized”.

The parties also discussed the promotion of the French language and “the importance of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie in the development of democracy and the protection of human rights”.

After the meeting, Francis Drouin presented the Prime Minister with the Grand Commander’s medal.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, Francis Drouin met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili.

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press release, the meeting focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine, Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie’s support for the policy of non-recognition of the occupied territories of Georgia.

“Shalva Papuashvili thanked Francis Drouin for choosing Georgia as the host country for the 48th session of the Assembly. According to him, holding this event in Georgia is a good opportunity to deepen cooperation with the member countries of the Assembly, to promote cultural exchanges and the promotion of the French language,” the release reads.

After the meeting, Shalva Papushvili received Francis Drouin and the delegation of the Assembly in the legislative body.

Visit to the Administrative Border Line

On July 5, members of the Bureau of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (APF) and members of the majority of the Georgian Parliament visited the village of Odzisi, near the Tskhinvali occupation line.

According to the press release of the Georgian Parliament, the representatives of the State Security Service informed the guests about the results of the occupation carried out by the Russian Federation. The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie reiterated his strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.

