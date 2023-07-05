PHR: Coach of Women’s Football Club Found Guilty of Sexual Harassment

On July 4, The Kutaisi City Court issued a precedent-setting ruling and found Paata Dograshvili, the coach of the women’s football club “Martve”, guilty of sexual harassment of female football players.

According to the Partnership for Human Rights (PHR), an organization representing female football players’ interests in court, Dograshvili was charged with sexual harassment of 9 players.

Per the organization’s statement, this decision is a landmark one because: “This is the first court decision in which a football club, as well as a coach, have been found responsible for sexual harassment and ordered to pay moral damages in the amount of 36,000 GEL”.

