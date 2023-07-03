Georgia Postpones Opening of Electricity Market, Raising Concerns of International Partners

Georgia has announced a delay in the opening of its electricity market, according to the Energy Community Secretariat (ECS). The resolution was adopted by the Georgian government on June 29, 2023, postponing the launch date originally scheduled for July 1, 2023, to July 1, 2024.

According to the Energy Community Secretariat, the opening of organized electricity markets has been in preparation for several years and was expected to foster competition, encourage clean energy generation, and enhance cross-border transmission capacities.

The ECS and international partners have supported Georgia in this process. However, “the recent postponement, the last in a series of previous delays, is likely to affect trust by market participants and investors” states ECS.

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia also expressed its disappointment over the postponement of the opening of the electricity market in Georgia.

