Nika Gvaramia Gets 2023 International Press Freedom Award by CPJ

Nika Gvaramia, the founder of Georgian broadcaster Mtavari Arkhi (Main Channel), has been named one of the four recipients of the 2023 International Press Freedom Awards by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

The awards recognize journalists who continue to report the news despite government crackdowns, kidnappings, exile, and the increasing criminalization of their work. “Attacks on the press are on the rise, but journalists continue to stand up and report on the vital issues that empower us all,” said CPJ President Jodie Ginsberg, praising the award-winning journalists for their efforts to expose corruption and wrongdoing.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Gvaramia said while he does not consider himself a professional journalist, he considers this award, triggered by his unjust imprisonment, as a recognition of all professional independent journalists in Georgia.

The awards ceremony will take place on November 16, 2023, in New York City.

