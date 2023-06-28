Ruling Party Blocks President’s Candidates for the National Bank

The ruling party did not vote Davit Bakradze and Dimitri Japaridze, nominated by President Salome Zurabishvili as members of the National Bank’s board at the plenary session of parliament.

The decision comes amidst the feud between the ruling party and the President over the National Bank appointments. Recently, the ruling party overrode the president’s veto to introduce a new executive position – the post of first vice-president – in the Board of Directors of the National Bank. President and experts fear, that the Georgian Dream is undermining the National Bank’s independence.

During the session, some ruling party MPs noted that they had no doubts about the professional qualities of the nominees. Only three MPs voted against Bakradze, and none voted against Japaridze.

Prior to the session, they were also not supported at a joint parliamentary committee meeting on June 26. President Zurabishvili announced nominations on June 16.

