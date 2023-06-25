Zugdidi Bank Robber Gets 13 Years in Prison

Badri Esebua, who took hostages and robbed a bank in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi in October 2020, was found guilty by Zugdidi District Court on June 23 and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Esebua faced multiple charges, including coercion, illegal acquisition, storage, and carrying of firearms and ammunition, as well as committing terrorist act and hostage-taking. The charges were brought under Articles 150, 236, 323, and 329 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

In October 2020, Esebua demanded – and escaped with – half a million US Dollars and was evading justice until February 2023.

