Supreme Court Upholds Prison Sentence for Nika Gvaramia

On June 19, the Supreme Court upheld the prison sentence for Nika Gvaramia, a co-founder and general director of Mtavari Arkhi TV. The court ruled the cassation appeals filed by Nika Gvaramia’s lawyers, Kakhaber Damenia, and the prosecutor’s office were inadmissible.

This decision reaffirmed the November 2, 2022 judgment of the Tbilisi Court of Appeal.

More to follow…

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)