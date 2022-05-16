Gov’t-Critical TV Chief Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

The Tbilisi City Court today sentenced director of government-critical Mtavari Arkhi TV Nika Gvaramia to 3.5 years in prison for abuse of power over his managerial decisions when he ran Rustavi 2 TV.

The ruling marks the first jailing of the opposition-minded TV chief in independent Georgia, which awaits the EU’s decision on its membership candidacy in the coming weeks.

In its decision, the Court re-qualified the charges under Article 182 (2a, 2d,3 b) — misappropriation or embezzlement with a preliminary agreement by a group, using official position and in large quantities to Article 220, abuse of power.

It found Gvaramia guilty in two episodes of the case, for renegotiating ad placement prices in 2015 which according to investigators resulted in losses for the Rustavi 2 TV and for striking a deal with Porsche Center Tbilisi to receive Porsche Macan S — “for personal use” — in exchange for placing ads on the channel in 2019.

Over the 2015 events, the Court fined Gvaramia GEL 50 thousand (USD 16.5 thousand) while for the 2019 deal it handed down the prison sentence. Gvaramia was freed from the fine as he will have to serve a more severe punishment in the same case, as Georgian legislation envisages concurrent sentencing.

The Court cleared Gvarmia of other charges brought against him Article 221 (3) — commercial bribery, Article 362 (2b) — forgery that resulted in substantial damages, and Article 194 (3c) — money laundering accompanied by a receipt of particularly large income.

Prosecutors brought the charges against the former director of Rustavi 2 in August 2019, soon after businessman Kibar Khalvashi took over the channel and fired Gvaramia, who subsequently went on to establish Mtavari Arkhi TV.

Case Politically Motivated, Defense, Watchdog Say

Gvaramia denies all charges as politically motivated. Speaking with government-critical Formula TV on May 15, Gvaramia said that if the Court decided to imprison him it would “shorten [Georgia’s] path toward Russia even more.”

Mtavari Arkhi TV’s lawyer Dimitri Sadzaglishvili today told reporters that the defense will appeal the Tbilisi City Court’s decision in higher instances.

“In democratic, western-style states directors of critical media outlets are not arrested and persecuted for having different opinions,” Sadzaglishvili said. “We saw today the [Georgian Dream] Government make a clear decision in favor of Russia.”

Transparency International (TI) Georgia, one of the key local watchdogs, asserted after the ruling that the Court had “fulfilled a political order by punishing Nika Gvarama.”

The watchdog said its examination of the case files and court proceedings showed that the investigation against Gvaramia was “politically motivated,” solely aimed at punishing the outspoken TV chief and “hindering the work of the critical TV station.”

The Public Defender’s Office, which submitted an amicus curiae brief on that case in November 2019, had said that a decision made by a director of an enterprise, even a harmful one, cannot be subject to criminal liability.

“It may only be subject to corporate legal liability and even this may happen only in exceptional cases,” the Public Defender’s Office had argued, urging the Court to assess whether the disputed actions by Gvaramia were “truly a crime or whether it should be discussed in the context of corporate law.”

Gvaramia’s imprisonment comes amid mounting concerns over press freedom, judiciary independence and alleged political persecution in Georgia.

The country’s standing has dramatically declined in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) rankings, dropping from 60th place to 89th in 2021, a year that recorded “an unprecedented level of physical violence against journalists” per the press freedom watchdog.

Meanwhile, the EU has itself counted five setbacks “in the area of the judiciary and rule of law in Georgia” throughout 2021, including failure to meet court reform conditions for EU macro-financial assistance and the lack of “credible investigation and prosecution of the organizers of” the July 5 mass violence against over 50 journalists.

