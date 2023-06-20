Interior Ministry Ordered to Pay GEL 30,000 to June 20 Protester

According to the Georgian Young Lawyers Association, the Tbilisi City Court has partially ruled in favor of a protester who was injured during a rally near the parliament on June 20-21, 2019. After 2.5 years of deliberations, the court ordered the defendant Ministry of Interior to pay GEL 30,000 as moral damages and GEL 1,155 per month for life as alimony due to reduced ability to work.

The plaintiff, represented by GYLA, suffered vision loss after being hit by a rubber bullet while trying to help another participant who had been affected by tear gas. The court recognized the severity of the injuries caused by excessive force and granted the plaintiff victim status.

The court’s decision has not yet been enforced.

