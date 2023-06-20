Accused Sentenced to Pre-Trial Detention for Violence Against Leader of ‘Girchi – More Freedom’ Party

The Gori District Court sentenced Soso Maisuradze, accused of violence against the leader of Girchi-More Freedom party Zurab Japaridze, to pre-trial detention. The charge for violence against Japaridze in the Gori municipality on June 19 was brought by the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia.

According to the investigation, the accused allegedly committed an act of violence against the founder of the “Girchi – More Freedom” party in a public space on June 17. The incident took place in the parking lot of a supermarket along the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze road in Gori municipality.

The accused was charged under the first part of Article 126 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which pertains to acts of violence causing physical pain to the victim. This offense carries a maximum penalty of one year of imprisonment.

