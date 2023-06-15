EU Ambassador: It’s Important to Improve the Perception of Georgia and Address Oligarchic Influence

Speaking at the conference – “New Security Architecture in Europe and its Impact on Georgia: One Year Since European Perspective” – organized by the non-governmental organizations, EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Herczynski, stressed the need for “positive, constructive news coming from Georgia to improve the perception of Georgia within EU institutions, as well as in 27 Member states”.

The ambassador stressed: “Becoming a member of the European Union requires strong political will and unwavering dedication towards fulfilling the membership criteria.” He emphasized that unity, hard work, and compromises are necessary for this process, acknowledging the challenges involved but affirming their feasibility. The ambassador also highlighted that the people of Georgia consistently anticipate a resolute commitment to EU integration from their political leaders.

Ambassador Herczynski acknowledged the ongoing progress in the implementation of the 12 priorities, but stressed the importance of addressing outstanding decisions. He pledged to work with the Georgian authorities and offered his support to create “a very positive atmosphere based on the implementation of the 12 priorities, as well as on the overall perception of Georgia”.

Furthermore, the Ambassador acknowledged that the war in Ukraine has heightened security challenges in the region, emphasizing the European Union’s unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. The ambassador also highlighted the EU’s ongoing engagement with the EU Special Representative and the EU Monitoring Mission.

Speaking to reporters the Ambassador stressed the importance of de-oligarchization as one of the 12 priorities, saying: “We expect Georgia to tackle the issue of excessive influence of vested interests upon political and public life”. Citing the concerns raised by the Venice Commission, he advocated for a systemic approach that strengthens state institutions through accountability, transparency, financing of political campaigns and elections, media freedom, and judicial reform.

Commenting on a meeting between EU ambassadors and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on June 12, the Ambassador said that the meeting was aimed at discussing EU-Georgia relations, but did not give further details.

