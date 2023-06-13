Parliament Passes Amendments to Electoral Code Altering CEC Election Process

On June 13, the Parliament approved in third reading amendments to the Electoral Code and the Rules of Procedure. The amendments introduce changes to the procedure for electing the chairman and so-called professional members of the Georgian Central Election Commission (CEC). Under the revised procedure, the Speaker of Parliament, instead of the President, will nominate the Chairman and seven members of the CEC for election.

Changes have also been made to the procedure and quorum for the election of the Chairperson and members of the CEC. If Parliament approves the Chairperson and members of the CEC by a majority (76 votes), they will hold office for 5 years.

According to the approved draft law, the Speaker of Parliament will launch a competition for the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the CEC, and establish the Selection Commission. Parliament will then elect the Chairperson and members of the CEC by a majority of votes from the entire composition.

The legislative initiative includes a provision for one representative of the President to be included in the Selection Commission. Additionally, the draft amendments state that if any vacancies remain unfilled after the initial round of voting, the President will nominate another candidate, and the Parliament will vote on the President’s nominee.

Notably, the current procedure for appointing CEC members is in line with the Charles Michel Agreement and requires an agreement between the parliamentary majority and opposition on the selection of the CEC Chairperson and members.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)