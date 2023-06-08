Procedural Committee Backs Registration of Parliamentary Group of Former UNM MPs

On June 8, the Parliament’s Rules and Procedural Issues Committee approved the registration of Euro-optimists, a political group of former United National Movement MPs Roman Gotsiridze and Khatia Dekanoidze. The Parliamentary Bureau should now take note of the committee’s decision.

Irakli Kadagishvili, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee, clarified that recent amendments to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure have provided a wider scope for political entities and deputies to form political groups.

On May 31, the Parliament approved the amendment initiated by Roman Gotsiridze and Khatia Dekanoize with 91 votes in an accelerated procedure. According to the amendment, MPs elected through the nomination of a particular political party or electoral bloc will have the right to form a political group if they have left the respective party or bloc. This right applies to MPs elected by the same party or bloc who have already formed a faction prior to the recognition of the authority of the Parliament elected in the 2024 elections.

Earlier in May, the Parliamentary Bureau rejected the request of the mentioned lawmakers to register a new political group. Irakli Kadagishvili clarified then that according to the Rules of Procedure, the possibility of forming a political group by MPs, who have split from the same political party does not apply to the groups elected as a bloc. Dekanoidze and Gotsiridze entered the Parliament of the 10th convocation on the list of the United National Movement-United Opposition “Strength is in Unity” electoral bloc.

