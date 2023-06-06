President Condemns Russia’s Attack on Kakhovka Dam

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she “strongly” condemns “another severe war crime committed by Russia” by blowing up the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.
“Horrible attack on civilian infrastructure once again shows Russia’s brutal tactics,” President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter.
“These war crimes must be answered by justice,” she stressed, adding that “all of Georgia stands with Ukraine.”
According to the Ukrainian reports, the Russian “occupying” forces blew up the dam on June 6. On its part, Russia accused Ukraine of blowing up the dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine.
Also Read:
- 15/01/2023 – President Condemns Russia’s “Atrocious” Attack on a Dnipro Residential Building
- 25/11/2022 – President Zurabishvili Condemns Russia’s ‘Constant Attacks’ on Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)