President Condemns Russia’s Attack on Kakhovka Dam

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said that she “strongly” condemns “another severe war crime committed by Russia” by blowing up the Kakhovka dam on the Dnieper River.

“Horrible attack on civilian infrastructure once again shows Russia’s brutal tactics,” President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter.

“These war crimes must be answered by justice,” she stressed, adding that “all of Georgia stands with Ukraine.”

I strongly condemn another severe war crime committed by Russia. Horrible attack on civilian infrastructure – Nova Kakhovka dam once again shows 🇷🇺’s brutal tactics. These war crimes must be answered by justice.



All of Georgia stands with 🇺🇦 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) June 6, 2023

According to the Ukrainian reports, the Russian “occupying” forces blew up the dam on June 6. On its part, Russia accused Ukraine of blowing up the dam and causing widespread flooding in southern Ukraine.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)