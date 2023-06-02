PM Irakli Garibashvili Meets with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with Hungarian Deputy Prime Minister, Zsolt Semjén on June 2 to discuss the close cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the spheres of trade and economy, according to the Georgian government’s press office. Discussions focused on possible ways to further strengthen this partnership.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the proof of excellent relations between Georgia and Hungary is the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed last year, which serves as the “primary framework” for multidimensional cooperation between Georgia and Hungary.

At the end of the meeting, the Georgian Prime Minister thanked Zsolt Semjén for Hungary’s unwavering support in Georgia’s quest for EU candidate status.

