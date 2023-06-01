Partnership for Human Rights Speaks of Problems in Children’s Rights and Welfare

In a statement released on June 1 on the occasion of the International Children’s Day, Partnership for Human Rights (PHR), a local non-governmental organization, drew attention to the challenges in the area of child protection and welfare in the country, stressing that “the government’s cooperation with child rights organizations has deteriorated sharply.”

Based on the Public Defender’s report, the organization noted that the number of children whose student status was suspended “due to traveling abroad with their family” has doubled. Statistics on violence against children have also increased, while the effective investigation of cases of such violence remains a problem.

According to PHR, the rights situation of children with disabilities is particularly challenging. The current assessment model for children with disabilities is still based on a medical approach and deprives children of access to appropriate services. In addition, existing government programs are inadequate for children with diverse needs, and child welfare programs are not tailored to children with disabilities.

“There are still so-called “children’s homes” in Georgia, which contradicts the fundamental rights of children to a safe and harmonious life, their development. The state continues to work ineffectively in the direction of supporting children without care.”

Among the main challenges, the organization cites the lack of free meals for children in schools and also emphasizes that preschool education is still unavailable to some children for various reasons.

Due to these and other challenges, PHR believes that the state’s work to protect children’s rights is inadequate and that it is necessary to immediately mobilize the efforts of various agencies to significantly strengthen children’s rights and ensure a quick and sustainable solution to the challenges they face.

