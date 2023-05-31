Police Officer Arrested for Violence Against Tourists

The Special Investigation Service announced on May 30 that an employee of the Interior Ministry’s Border Police had been arrested on charges of exceeding official powers after using violence and firearms against tourists in the Vashlovani National Park.

The investigation revealed that on May 28, the Junior Sergeant of the Border Police had an altercation with tourists while patrolling near the tourist camp in the Vashlovani National Park. He then arbitrarily and without any legal basis handcuffed British and Belarusian tourists and even fired a shot from his weapon. No one was injured in the incident.

The investigation was launched under Article 333 (3, b) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which includes exceeding official powers by using violence or a weapon and carries a prison sentence of five to eight years.

