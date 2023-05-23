PM Garibashvili Visits Qatar

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who is visiting Qatar to participate in the Annual Economic Forum, has met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. The Georgian Prime Minister is also expected to address a plenary discussion.

According to the Georgian government’s press office, Irakli Garibashvili and the Emir of Qatar discussed the dynamics of productive cooperation between the two countries in various fields. It was noted that the deepening of economic cooperation between Georgia and Qatar is high on the economic diplomacy agenda of both countries. The sides also expressed their commitment to deepen and strengthen the current economic and trade relations.

During the meeting with the Qatari Prime Minister, the main directions and future plans of the cooperation between the two countries were discussed. The sides also stressed “the importance of deepening economic and trade relations and tapping the enormous potential of cooperation between the two countries.”

In Qatar, PM Garibashvili is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili; Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Head of the Government Administration Revaz Javelidze.

